Theranos trial jurors to weigh if investors were dupes or savvy speculators

The government has called one investor to testify, with more likely on the way, and Ms. Holmes’s defense is expected to call investors to the stand, too. Prosecutors will attempt to show Ms. Holmes didn’t just face the setbacks and course-corrections common in startups, but that she knowingly lied to investors who in turn based their investment on false information. Ms. Holmes’s lawyers have pointed to the wealth and success of Theranos’s investors to argue that they were well-equipped to understand the risk of a speculative bet on nascent technology.