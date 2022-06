The genesis of this entire thing is that globally, there is a conscious consumer move towards low- or no-alcohol products. Consumers are concerned, and rightfully so, about drinking and driving. There are times when they don’t want to go for a high-alcohol product, but want to savour something in that zone to go through a particular evening. So, the trick is to make it look and taste like the actual product without the alcohol content and, the winemakers at Jacob’s Creek in Australia have done a fabulous job to create this product, which has less than 0.5% alcohol. It’s a wine without that kick that comes with it. We believe that India represents a massive opportunity for this product category.