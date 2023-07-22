There is no winner-take-all competition, Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Jio’s entry5 min read 22 Jul 2023, 08:07 PM IST
‘There is a large market to be served by many more players. I believe that this country’s opportunity is so underserved that many more players from distribution to book ownership to large institutes have opportunity’
Paytm reported a June quarter revenue of ₹2,341 crore, growing 39.4% from last year's same quarter with losses reducing by 45% to ₹358 crore from ₹645 crore in the prior period.
