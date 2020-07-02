There's faster recovery, thanks to pent up demand: Havells CMD

There were quite a few changes. Our product categories are more focussed towards urban and semi-urban. But a big shift happened — we saw major traction coming from the semi-urban and rural during these times. So we had to pivot here. There is also more online availability. For the first time, we made a marriage between offline and online. We have a strong offline presence. Though we were present online, we were fairly disciplined in terms of pricing so that it doesn’t disturb the offline channel. It was a peaceful co-existence. Now, there is a partnership model. Customers can come and place orders on our e-store and get it supplied through offline channels. That took care of everything — customers did not want to step out of their houses or go to an offline store. But in our industry, people want the comfort of knowing where they buy from and the service they can get. Once they place orders on our online store, the offline neighbourhood store supplies in 30-60 minutes. We have on boarded thousands of dealers onto the e-store. Online to offline was a big revelation.