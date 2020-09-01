There’s festival-linked uptick in demand: CavinKare

NEW DELHI: As the government lifts restrictions further, especially ahead of the key festival season, large consumer goods companies are likely to see a spike in sales. Gayatri Kabilan, senior marketing head, at Chennai-based CavinKare that sells a range of personal care, home care and packaged food and beverages brands, said the company has seen early signs of pick up in festive demand for its personal and hair care portfolio. The company that sells brands such as CHIC and Nyle shampoo, Cavin's dairy-based beverages, Ruchi pickles and Garden packaged snacks, recently added Bacto-V surface disinfectant and Saafoo vegetable and fruit wash to its range. Kabilan said, its marketing spends remain intact as it rolls out offers to reach more households during the festival season. Edited excerpts:

For CavinKare, what categories typically do well during the festival season?

A lot of personal care brands, especially in the skincare and hair colour category, get a lot of prominence during the festive season because consumers getting festive ready. There are also traditional practices, such as hair wash powders that come into play, which has a more traditional angle to it and is used more during the festival season. Some of these products we scale up at the back-end to meet demand.

Actually, we are already seeing a definite bounce back in some of the categories such as skincare and hair colours which wasn't initially performing that well. This is probably indicative of people actually stepping out, and I think the start of festive spending.

How do you compare your planning for the festival season to the year ago preparations?

From our back end, in terms of volume planning, consumer offers and media mix we are actually quite well prepared and we're hoping that we'll see a good festive upswing this year as well.

Will your marketing spends go up or remain the same, given consumer demand is still weak?

It should be intact. While I can't put a number there, but it should be around the same as last year. All along (the pandemic) we've actually not lowered our marketing spends through this year, and I don’t anticipate that happening as well.

Are you putting out more offers in the market to shore up demand as we move further into the festival season?

Yes, actually we are. So this is probably a normal trend as well during the festival season, there is a play-up in terms of consumer offers, which is being done this year as well.

For us, during the festive season, it is hair powder, colors and skin care which see a huge blip and all of them have consumer offers in the pipeline. These offers and promotions are comparable to a year ago period.

This year’s festive season is also interestingly coinciding with the Indian Premier League, will you enhance your presence during the cricketing tournament?

Regarding the IPL, we have not concluded our plans yet. We are evaluating our options.

We have had minimal presence in the IPL so far, but this year that could change. We are recognizing that possibly IPL could be bigger this year than last year. But we are yet to shape our marketing spends around it.

CavinKare has rolled out celebrity-backed campaigns over the last few months despite supply disruptions in the market.

So a lot of these associations were pre-covid. Of course, there are more (campaigns, in general) coming in during the season, but a lot of these decisions were pre-covid. And I think it has helped us because it has given us that credibility build-up, especially during this time. And we're seeing that reflect in our numbers as well.

We also had celebrity associations -- Akshay Kumar came on board (in January) for Indica (hair colour). So most of our brands have been on air, but what is going to get added to this portfolio is the health and hygiene campaigns which are just rolling in.

Has covid also changed your media mix?

There's definitely a change, in terms of digital spends actually going up quite a lot. And also, the new categories that are coming in, are very digital-specific categories that we're bringing in. For example, the Bacto-V gadget disinfectant. The originals on TV programming have been slightly down, so we have amped up our digital spends quite a lot and we're hoping that that change is going to continue for the rest of the year at least.

