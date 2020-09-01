There’s festival-linked uptick in demand: CavinKare

NEW DELHI: As the government lifts restrictions further, especially ahead of the key festival season, large consumer goods companies are likely to see a spike in sales. Gayatri Kabilan, senior marketing head, at Chennai-based CavinKare that sells a range of personal care, home care and packaged food and beverages brands, said the company has seen early signs of pick up in festive demand for its personal and hair care portfolio. The company that sells brands such as CHIC and Nyle shampoo, Cavin's dairy-based beverages, Ruchi pickles and Garden packaged snacks, recently added Bacto-V surface disinfectant and Saafoo vegetable and fruit wash to its range. Kabilan said, its marketing spends remain intact as it rolls out offers to reach more households during the festival season. Edited excerpts: