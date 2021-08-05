Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Thursday asserted the need to have a tourism policy in India so that the sector badly impacted by covid-19 pandemic can accelerate its revival process. The minister was addressing the second edition of Travel, Tourism & Hospitality E-Conclave organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).





“I’ve met a number of sector representatives, delegates, associations and organisations in the last 10 days. We are thinking there should be a tourism policy in India. Tourism sector is not in the State or Centre government list, we are also thinking if it should be in the Concurrent list. Also, I’m requesting everybody to participate in preparing the new national tourism policy," Reddy said.





The minister said that once this policy is adopted, it will be highly helpful particularly for all the industry stakeholders.





“Through this policy, we can get proper response, investments and support from village gram panchayat, town municipality to the government of India. We can see that the tourism sector is one of the major sectors in India for economic growth and employment generation. Regularly I want to meet all the important stakeholders, Honourable Prime Minister is very keen on tourism sector improvement from this pandemic situation," added Reddy.





The union minister noted that the industry stakeholders should keep an eye on what’s going on in all the different countries particularly tourism dependent countries in terms of the kind of measures they are taking and look at what kind of initiatives India can take. “… and we should update the government of India and state governments," he said.





In a bid to boost the morale of the battered sector, the minister said that while covid has undoubtedly been a setback for the tourism industry but it has also given an opportunity to rethink and reinvest in the sector and make ourselves future ready in a more resilient way. According to him, the return on investment (RoI) on tourism is comparatively higher than any other sector.





“For ₹10 lakhs of investment, tourism can provide a total of 78 jobs as compared to manufacturing sector which will only create 45 jobs. This shows the immense potential of this sector to bring about the socio-economic change in the nation," he said.





He reiterated the investments made by the government in the industry through schemes like PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive) and Swadesh Darshan and extension of e-visa to 169 countries.





India recorded over 10.93 million foreign tourist arrivals (FTA) in 2019, a 3.5% growth over 2018. However, with the onslaught of covid-19 pandemic the industry has witnessed a major shift. Digitalisation, Reddy suggested, can be the way forward to make tourism more attractive.





“We have put a draft strategy for the development of MICE (Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) tourism however it is important that all stakeholders should come forward and share their opinion. Stakeholders may also impress upon the state government to give industry status to tourism. This will be greatly help in development of tourism particularly the infrastructure. To achieve true potential of tourism the most fundamental requirement is to ensure coordination at every level of the activity. We need to take proactive approach from every stakeholder (Centre, state and the industry)," Reddy noted.

