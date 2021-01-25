'There will be some consolidation in data centres'

The intent is good. We have given our feedback in terms of ease of doing business. While the policy addresses some of that, the proof of the pudding will be in the eating. We want quick approvals. The good thing is that the draft policy looks at data centres as an essential service. It will be given an infrastructure status which would help in external commercial borrowings. However, I didn’t quite understand the need for having certain zones (the policy talks about setting up four data centre economic zones). Data centre providers like us have our own campuses and parks. I doubt if people are all going to get together and come to one park. Second, there are two lifelines in a data centre — power and connectivity. How to get power from two different grids or receiving stations? We have asked these to be eased.