There’s a new media mogul tearing up Hollywood: ‘Zas Is Not Particularly Patient

He has given an unwelcome jolt to executives in the WarnerMedia empire who were happy when AT&T decided to part with it in the merger, hoping there would be less financial scrutiny—not more. “It’s the first time they’ve had a leader there who is challenging them and asking the right questions," said Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, which owns talent agency WME. “When there are things he wants, he goes after them in a very aggressive manner," he said of Mr. Zaslav.

