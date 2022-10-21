These Adani-operated airports will now get dedicated Uber zones

Uber and Adani Airports Holding Limited have partnered to offer passengers a number of passenger-focused initiatives. There are designated Uber pickup zones with signs at India's major airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, and Jaipur, among others, where travellers may book journeys.
As air travel picks up pace after COVID, the alliance aims to create a smooth experience for both customers and drivers on the Uber platform. In the summer of 2022, Uber introduced cashless operations at Terminals 1 and 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, becoming the first ridesharing business to provide driver partners with this convenience. They now obtain automatic parking stamps that allow them to enter and pick up passengers without having to pay cash.
At the Mumbai airport terminals, there are now wayfinding signs pointing passengers in the direction of Uber parking and pickup locations for simple access and identification.
With dedicated Uber pick-up zones at handy locations, travellers arriving at Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, and Jaipur Airports will now have access to kiosks within as well as outside the terminals for pertinent information about hailing an Uber. Drivers will benefit from designated parking spaces and cashless transactions. These airports will also improve amenities for driver partners and place clear wayfinding signage directing travellers to Uber pickup areas.
