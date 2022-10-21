These Adani-operated airports will now get dedicated Uber zones

As air travel picks up pace after COVID, the alliance aims to create a smooth experience for both customers and drivers on the Uber platform. In the summer of 2022, Uber introduced cashless operations at Terminals 1 and 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, becoming the first ridesharing business to provide driver partners with this convenience. They now obtain automatic parking stamps that allow them to enter and pick up passengers without having to pay cash.