As India and particularly Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) made history with the successful launch of the Chandrayaan 3 mission to moon . This successful launch will propel many developed and developing countries towards ISRO to launch their spacecraft and satellites, because of its low cost and high efficiency.

India made the first step towards a lunar soft landing with the near-perfect Chandrayaan-3 launch. The Sriharikota launch pad saw the launch of the LVM3 rocket.On Thursday, July 14, at 2.35 p.m. IST, the mission was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The lander's voyage to the moon will take roughly 42 days.

The global space exploration market was valued at USD 486 billion in 2022, with the global space exploration market predicted to reach USD 1,879 billion by 2032.These investments will give a big boost to the Indian companies and the Indian economy.

After Chandrayaan-2 failed to soft-land, the most respected space agency spent nearly four years preparing Chandrayaan-3. In conjunction with numerous Indian enterprises, the space agency has created a new spacecraft using modern technologies.

Here's a look at the companies that helped design the Chandrayaan-3 project before of its launch.

Pawan Chandana, Co-Founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace, a leading domestic aerospace company credited with launching India’s first privately developed rocket, told India Today.in that Chandrayaan-III, once successful, could take India to the top league along with the US, Russia, and China. “Chandrayaan-III is a major step in India joining the elite club as the fourth country to successfully accomplish a moon landing," Chandana said.

The Chandrayaan 3 mission has the potential to help the economy. It will draw a lot of investment to the sector in exchange for potentially higher profits. The latest space mission from India demonstrates the country's extraordinary accomplishments in space exploration and technology. The effort will open up a wide range of potential for Indian private space enterprises.

Following is the list of the companies that contributed to Chandrayaan 3 launch:

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

Hindustan Aeronautics

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Paras Defence and Space Technologies

Walchandnagar Industries

Centum Electronics

MTAR Technologies

Linde India

