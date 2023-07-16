India successfully launched a mission to the moon on Friday, prompting congratulatory messages from across the world. With the launch of Chandrayaan-3 on July 14, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will attempt to land a spacecraft on the Moon for the second time.
The Chandrayaan 3 mission has the potential to help the economy. It will draw a lot of investment to the sector in exchange for potentially higher profits. The latest space mission from India demonstrates the country's extraordinary accomplishments in space exploration and technology. The effort will open up a wide range of potential for Indian private space enterprises.
The global space exploration market was valued at USD 486 billion in 2022, with the global space exploration market predicted to reach USD 1,879 billion by 2032.These investments will give a big boost to the Indian companies and the Indian economy.
Pawan Chandana, Co-Founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace, a leading domestic aerospace company credited with launching India’s first privately developed rocket, told India Today.in that Chandrayaan-III, once successful, could take India to the top league along with the US, Russia, and China. “Chandrayaan-III is a major step in India joining the elite club as the fourth country to successfully accomplish a moon landing," Chandana said.
Following is the list of the companies that contributed to Chandrayaan 3 launch:
Larsen and Toubro (L&T)
L&T supplied several crucial components - from the supply of ground and flight umbilical plates to the manufacturing and proof pressure testing of critical booster segments.Their Aerospace Manufacturing Facility fulfilled the stringent quality and timeline requirements for the production of space hardware for India's third Moon mission. The company also played a vital role in the system integration of the Launch Vehicle.
Hindustan Aeronautics also played a role in the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Several components supply to National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), provided key support for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
“Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has achieved the unique milestone of supplying its 100th battery to ISRO for its very important and critical mission, Chandrayaan 3," said a official statement by the company quoted by New Indian Express in 2021.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies
The Department of Space (DoS) and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 2020 to assist NSIL in identifying those technologies developed by ISRO that have the potential for commercialisation and can be transferred to external entities in the public and private sectors. Under this agreement, as of October 2021, NSIL has transferred over 363 technologies for commercialisation.
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd has been involved in manufacturing components for all the 48 launches till now, right from the first launch of PSLV-D1 in 1993
The company has made roughly 300 to 500 components for Indian space missions.
To fabricate the engine and the stage, ISRO roped in Godrej, Hyderabad-based MTAR Technologies, and Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
Social media reports also suggested the involvement of other listed companies. Mint could not however independently verify the same.
India made the first step towards a lunar soft landing with the near-perfect Chandrayaan-3 launch. The Sriharikota launch pad saw the launch of the LVM3 rocket. On Thursday, July 14, at 2.35 p.m. IST, the mission was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The lander's voyage to the moon will take roughly 42 days.
After Chandrayaan-2 failed to soft-land, the most respected space agency spent nearly four years preparing Chandrayaan-3. In conjunction with numerous Indian enterprises, the space agency has created a new spacecraft using modern technologies. This successful launch will propel many developed and developing countries towards ISRO to launch their spacecraft and satellites, because of its low cost and high efficiency.
