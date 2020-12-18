These are the US antitrust cases facing Google, Facebook and Others

Ten states filed an antitrust suit against Google Wednesday, accusing the search giant of running an illegal digital-advertising monopoly and enlisting rival Facebook Inc. in an alleged deal to rig ad auctions. Also on Dec. 9, Facebook was sued by a coalition of 46 states, along with the District of Columbia and Guam, over antitrust concerns similar to those raised by the FTC. The states allege that a lack of competition has harmed consumers.