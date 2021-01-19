These companies want to charge your electric vehicle as you drive

The effort to charge cars on the go—seen as a complement rather than a rival to regular EV charging—comes as governments and companies around the world work to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels. Major economies including Germany, the U.K., and France have pledged to be carbon neutral by 2050 and encouraging the uptake of electric vehicles is a part of that drive. The U.K., for instance, will stop selling new diesel and gasoline cars and vans starting in 2030.