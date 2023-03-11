Ahead of the opening of the stock market next week, market watchers should be aware of ongoing corporate announcements covering interim dividend and stock splits. Allcargo Logistics Ltd, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Taparia Tools Ltd and Nettlinx Ltd will trade ex-dividend next week with respect to the interim dividends announced by the companies.

The ex-dividend date is when the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout. It is one or two working days before the record date. All the shareholders whose names appear in the company's list by the end of the record date will be eligible to receive dividends.

a) Allcargo Logistics Ltd: It is a small-cap company, engaged in the business of in the courier services industry.

The company has declared interim dividend of ₹3.25 per share. The company fixed 15 March, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 15 March, 2023.

At the current share price this results in a dividend yield of 0.79%. On Friday, the stock closed 0.11 per cent up at ₹378.95 on BSE

b) CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd: It declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share for its shareholders of face value of ₹2 each for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The stock will trade ex-dividend on 15 March, 2023. The company has also fixed 15 March, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend. On Friday, the stock closed 0.050 per cent down at ₹297 on BSE

c) SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd: It has has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share for the current financial year 2022-23.

The company has fixed 16 March, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend.

The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or before 6 April, 2023.

In the past 12 months, SBI Life has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹2 per share. At the current share price of ₹1129.20, this results in a dividend yield of 0.18 per cent. On Friday, the stock closed 0.096 per cent down at ₹1,096.50 on BSE.

d) Taparia Tools: It is a small-cap company that works in the capital goods industry.

It has has declared an interim dividend of ₹77.50 per equity share for the current financial year 2022-23.

The company has fixed 16 March, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend. The stock will turn ex-dividend on 16 March.

e) Nettlinx Ltd: It is a small-cap company that works in the capital goods industry.

It has has declared an interim dividend of ₹Rs. 0.40 per equity share for the current financial year 2022-23.

The company has fixed 17 March, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend. The stock will turn ex-dividend on 17 March.