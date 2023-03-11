These stocks will turn ex-dividend next week. Do you own any?3 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 10:27 PM IST
- Allcargo Logistics Ltd, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Taparia Tools Ltd and Nettlinx Ltd will trade ex-dividend next week
Ahead of the opening of the stock market next week, market watchers should be aware of ongoing corporate announcements covering interim dividend and stock splits. Allcargo Logistics Ltd, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Taparia Tools Ltd and Nettlinx Ltd will trade ex-dividend next week with respect to the interim dividends announced by the companies.
