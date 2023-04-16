Ahead of the opening of the stock market next week, market watchers should be aware of ongoing corporate announcements covering interim dividend and stock splits. Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Huhtamaki India Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd, Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd, Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd, and Nestle India Ltd, will trade ex-dividend this week with respect to the interim dividends announced by the companies.

The ex-dividend date is when the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout. It is one or two working days before the record date. All the shareholders whose names appear in the company's list by the end of the record date will be eligible to receive dividends.

a) Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd: The company has declared interim dividend of ₹5 per share and a special dividend of ₹1 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 18 April, 2023. The company has also fixed 18 April, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend.

In the past one year Dhampur Sugar Mills has declared an dividend of 60% amounting to ₹6 per share. At the current share price of this results in a dividend yield of 02.5%.

On Thursday, the stock closed 1.40 per cent down at ₹240.15 on BSE.

b) Muthoot Finance Ltd: The company has declared interim dividend of ₹22 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 18 April, 2023. The company has also fixed 18 April, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend.

In the past one year Muthoot Finance Ltd has declared an dividend of 200% amounting to ₹20 per share. At the current share price of this results in a dividend yield of 1.94%.

On Thursday, the stock closed 0.97 per cent up at ₹1,033.65 on BSE.

c) Huhtamaki India Ltd: The company has declared interim dividend of ₹2 per share and a special dividend of ₹1 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 20 April, 2023.

On Thursday, the stock closed 2.94 per cent up at ₹212 on BSE.

d) Thyrocare Technologies Ltd: The company has declared interim dividend of ₹18 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 20 April, 2023. The company has also fixed 20 April, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend.

In the past one year Thyrocare Technologies Ltd has declared an dividend of 150% amounting to ₹15 per share. At the current share price of this results in a dividend yield of 3.1%.

On Thursday, the stock closed 0.38 per cent down at ₹482.25 on BSE.

e) E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd: The company has declared interim dividend of ₹4 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 21 April, 2023. The company has also fixed 21 April, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend.

In the past one year E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd has declared an dividend of 1100% amounting to ₹11 per share. At the current share price of this results in a dividend yield of 2.14%.

On Thursday, the stock closed 0.049 per cent down at ₹510.55 on BSE.

f)Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd: The company has declared interim dividend of ₹2 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 21 April, 2023. The company has also fixed 21 April, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend.

In the past one year Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd has declared an dividend of 160% amounting to ₹8 per share. At the current share price of this results in a dividend yield of 08.6%.

On Thursday, the stock closed 0.41 per cent down at ₹931.15 on BSE.

g) Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd: The company has declared interim dividend of ₹4 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 21 April, 2023. The company has also fixed 21 April, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend.

In the past one year Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd has declared an dividend of 100% amounting to ₹2 per share. At the current share price of this results in a dividend yield of 0.74%.

On Thursday, the stock closed 0.50 per cent down at ₹271 on BSE.

f) Nestle India Ltd: The company has declared interim dividend of ₹27 per share and a final dividend of ₹75 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 21 April, 2023. The company has also fixed 21 April, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend.

In the past one year Nestle India Ltd has declared an dividend of 2200% amounting to ₹220 per share. At the current share price of this results in a dividend yield of 1.13%.

On Thursday, the stock closed 0.18 per cent up at ₹19,480 on BSE.