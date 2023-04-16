These stocks will turn ex-dividend this week. Do you own any?4 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 07:37 PM IST
- Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Huhtamaki India Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd, Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd, Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd, and Nestle India Ltd, will trade ex-dividend this week
Ahead of the opening of the stock market next week, market watchers should be aware of ongoing corporate announcements covering interim dividend and stock splits. Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Huhtamaki India Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd, Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd, Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd, and Nestle India Ltd, will trade ex-dividend this week with respect to the interim dividends announced by the companies.
