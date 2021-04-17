Subscribe
These technologies could hold back business travel indefinitely

These technologies could hold back business travel indefinitely

Premium
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
7 min read . 10:00 PM IST CHRISTOPHER MIMS, The Wall Street Journal

  • The rise of Zoom studios and FaceTime tours—not to mention specially designed robots—suggest a new reality for business-to-business dealings even in the most hands-on of industries: manufacturing.

It’s a sunny, breezy morning in Eugene, Ore., a place best known for access to the great outdoors, a history of environmental activism and being the birthplace of Nike. I’m standing outside a nondescript, one-story industrial space, speaking with Mark Frohnmayer, chief executive of Arcimoto, maker of a three-wheeled electric vehicle it calls a “fun utility vehicle."

Only I’m not in Oregon. I’m still stuck at home, on the opposite coast, relying—like many of us—on an ever-growing array of tools that allow me to do my job remotely. In this case, I’m getting a tour of Arcimoto’s factory via FaceTime. Mr. Frohnmayer is carrying “me" around on an iPhone, pointing things out, getting me up close to machinery, parts and half-finished vehicles, and fielding my questions. For me, it turns out to be a reasonable facsimile of actually being there. Minus the eight-hour flight and stay at a Dow Jones-approved discount hotel with continental breakfast, that is.

