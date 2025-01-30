The Stanford Center on Longevity has revealed the eight finalist teams for its 12th Annual Longevity Design Challenge, including two Indian enterprises. According to the official post, the university noted that this year’s theme, “Reimagining Education and Learning for Long Lives,” flashed innovative solutions from university students globally, aiming to tackle the changing educational needs of individuals at all stages of life.

Who are these two Indian enterprises? Flo (Indian Institute of Technology, India): A deck-building card game inspired by ikigai, taking players on a journey of exploring connections between challenges and personal abilities, said the post.

Kahaani (MIT WPU, India): An interactive educational kit for marginalised children in India that teaches social-emotional learning through games.

The rest of the finalists: Bloom (School of Visual Arts, USA): An app designed to help unemployed youth discover career paths and overcome mental health-related obstacles by encouraging them to explore activities and interests.

KoMi (Sapienza Università di Roma, Italy): A web platform that helps people develop soft skills and provides a digital skills portfolio.

Mission of Generations (University of Maribor, Slovenia): A board game that helps grandparents improve their digital skills while bonding with their grandchildren.

Praxice (University of Maribor, Slovenia): A web platform designed to help young professionals bridge the gap between academic knowledge and the practical experience required to enter the IT job market.

Silver Tech Explorers (Harvard University, USA): A program designed to enhance digital literacy among older adults through personalized, in-person workshops supported by an AI-powered classroom assistant app.

Veritas (Texas A&M University, USA): A Canvas course that equips young adults in Pakistan with fact-checking skills to counter digital misinformation on social media platforms.

When are the Finals? The 12th Annual Longevity Design Challenge finals will take place on April 22, 2025, at Stanford University’s Li Ka Shing Center. During this exciting event, finalist teams will present their innovative designs, competing for the $10,000 first prize.

How to watch the event? The Finals are open to the public, providing an opportunity to engage with groundbreaking solutions shaping the future of education and learning. For those unable to attend in person, event recordings will be made available afterwards.

