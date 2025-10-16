They signed up for Citi’s new premium card. It turned into a nightmare.
The bank’s Strata Elite cardholders say they have been locked out of their accounts for weeks, unable to make purchases or redeem rewards that cost an annual $595 fee.
When Brad Collett heard about Citi’s new Strata Elite credit card—with perks like airport lounge access and a dedicated service line for top-tier customers—he decided to splurge on his first premium card. The customer-service nightmare that followed convinced him to file his first complaint with federal regulators.