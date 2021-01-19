Thierry Delaporte bullish on Europe to drive Wipro forward

BENGALURU : When Thierry Delaporte took charge as the chief executive officer and managing director of Wipro Ltd in July last year, his mandate was to bring the company back to growth after the IT firm had lagged its peers for several years in a row.

Delaporte’s predecessor Abidali Neemuchwala had failed to deliver on his ambitious target of turning Wipro into a $15-billion company with operating margins of 23% by 2020. At the time he left, the company’s revenue was a little more than $8 billion and operating margins stood at 18.1% in FY20.

All of this also resulted in Wipro losing the badge of India’s third largest software exporter by revenue. The position is now being held by HCL Technologies Ltd which just crossed the $10 billion revenue milestone.

Delaporte’s entry into Wipro, albeit virtually, has augured well for the company so far. The stock price has rallied as much as 112% from the Rs220 levels in the beginning of July to touch its 52-week high of Rs467.20 ahead of its earnings on 13 January.

Delaporte, who is based in Paris and is yet to physically meet his staff in India because of pandemic-induced travel constraints, is expected to visit the company’s Bengaluru headquarters in April.

In the last six months, Delaporte has kept a laser-sharp focus on execution. Effective 1 January, Wipro replaced its existing structure of 26 strategic business units, service lines and geographies with just four strategic market units and two global business lines.

As part of the growth strategy, Delaporte is focusing on Europe, a geography that has latent demand with a lot of untapped potential compared to the Americas. Europe is the second largest geography for Wipro contributing 25.2% to the total revenues. As part of the new structure, Europe is structured into six regions, the UK and Ireland, Germany, Benelux, Nordics, Switzerland, and Southern Europe.

“In each of these regions, we have invested in talent…we have appointed new heads of these countries, both internally and externally. We have structured specific strategies for each of these countries," Delaporte said. “In Europe, it's important to combine global expertise and local connects. So, while it’s a journey, we have already started to invest in local expertise," it sai

Wipro is also looking to accelerate the pace of mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in Europe. “We have defined our roadmap for the next few years in terms of acquisition in Europe and I think we will be more and more visible in in this market," Delaporte said.

Delaporte’s strategy for acquisitions and growth in Europe is at the intersection of three points – markets, sectors, and offerings.

Wipro will focus on the priority sectors in each of the European markets. “In each of our chosen market in Europe, we have identified two to three sectors of priority. BFSI (banking, financial services & insurance) is a strategic sector for us in Europe as it is in Asia and America," Delaporte said.

BFSI is the largest vertical for Wipro which grew 1.2% sequentially in constant currency and contributed 30.5% to the total revenues for the December quarter. Apart from BFSI, the other priority sectors are energy and utilities, healthcare, consumer product and retail distribution, and manufacturing in some countries, Delaporte said. In terms of offerings, he said Wipro will be pushing its cloud, engineering services, cyber security, data, and digital portfolio in Europe.

“The buzz around Wipro is not just due to its superior quarterly results, but also because of the larger transformation journey that Thierry Delaporte is architecting…His key priority is to drive the growth agenda with much higher intensity. He has also created a large deals-team that will focus on winning transformational engagements and increasing Wipro’s market share in Europe," said Nitin Bhatt Technology Sector Leader, EY India.

