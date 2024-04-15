Companies
Thierry's 18 musketeers at Wipro, and what happens to them now
Jas Bardia 5 min read 15 Apr 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Delaporte’s exit and Pallia’s induction as CEO have stoked talks about an executive panel rejig
Thierry is gone. What happens now to ‘Thierry 18’? The reference here is to the 18 members of the executive committee of Wipro, India’s fourth-largest IT services company, who joined the firm after Thierry Delaporte took over the CEO’s role in July 2020. Now, with Delaporte gone, these 18 find themselves in a company without the person who got them in.
