Thierry's 18 musketeers at Wipro, and what happens to them now

An executive of a third search firm said chances of a mass departure of executive committee members leading to instability look bleak. “I can expect some reorganization within Wipro, but the existing executive committee members will not be sacked," said the Delhi-based executive on condition of anonymity. “We expect most of the 18 members who joined the Wipro executive committee after Thierry joined as CEO to stay. It is important they show their mettle now and perform without the person who bought them in being in the company," said the executive.