Things should be normal by February-March: Arvind Ltd's Shailesh Chaturvedi

For Arrow, we opened 25 stores since February because that was our plan. We will open another 20 stores from now till December. But one has to be cautious, not take risky calls at this time. But opening a store in a good location, in a big city, could be a good idea, and also sometime in a slowdown you might get some good deals, whether it's on high streets or in malls. So we will be cautiously optimistic, if it makes sense, we will open.