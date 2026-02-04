'Things to move fast': Sam Altman hires ex- Anthropic engineer as OpenAI braces for ‘extremely powerful models’

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced that the ChatGPT maker is hiring Anthropic technical team member Dylan Scandinaro as its new Head of Preparedness. Altman stated that the company will be ‘working with extremedly powerful models soon’ and will require ‘commensurate safeguards’.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Altman wrote, “Things are about to move quite fast and we will be working with extremely powerful models soon. This will require commensurate safeguards to ensure we can continue to deliver tremendous benefits.”

“Dylan will lead our efforts to prepare for and mitigate these severe risks. He is by far the best candidate I have met, anywhere, for this role. He has his work cut out for him for sure, but I will sleep better tonight. I am looking forward to working with him very closely to make the changes we will need across our entire company.” he added

Meanwhile, Scandinaro also shared a separate update on X regarding him joining OpenAI where he talked about the ‘extreme and irrecoverable harm’ attached to rapidly advancing AI models.