Things to watch out for as Supreme Court hears Tata-Mistry case today

SP group’s proposal for selling its Rs1.5 trillion stake in Tata Sons involves a share swap. Instead of Tata group shelling out this large sum in one go, the SP group suggested that it should be given shares of Tata group’s listed companies. SP group is bucketing Tata Sons in three—listed companies, unlisted companies and brand value. For unlisted companies, SP group is seeking independent valuation, payable in cash and/or in listed securities and for brand value payable by cash or listed securities. The apex court will likely take this on record and check with Tata Sons on their agreeability. SP group’s arguments in favour of this proposal include—won’t saddle Tata Sons with additional debt, easier and quicker to implement, disagreement over valuation will be minimized and provide liquidity to Tata group companies.