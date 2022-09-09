Think tank CPR says ‘have done nothing wrong’ after IT survey

Think tank CPR says ‘have done nothing wrong’ after IT survey1 min read . 06:34 PM IST
After two days of Income Tax department survey, think tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) issued a statement on Friday saying it has done nothing wrong.
Noting that the IT department official visited their office to undertake a survey of CPR on 7th and 8th September 2022, CPR's president and Chief Executive, Yamini Aiyar said in a statement, "We have extended full cooperation to the department during the survey and will continue to do so in the future."
"We hold ourselves to the highest standards of compliance and are confident that we have done nothing wrong. We are committed to working with the authorities to address any questions they might have. We remain committed to our mission to provide rigorous research to policy making in India," Aiyar said.
Established in 1973, Centre for Policy Research is a non-profit, non-partisan independent institution, CPR is known to examine government policy with a critical eye. It was once headed by academician Pratap Bhanu Mehta, a prominent critic of the current BJP government.
The survey was linked to allegations of violations in foreign funding, claimed sources. The Income Tax department is yet to make a formal statement.
A survey, unlike a search, is conducted only during business hours and excludes residential premises of individuals involved and is seen as a process that is less extensive than a search.
During a visit, tax officials look into physical and digital documents they could find and examines whether transactions by the entity are fully accounted for in its financial statements.