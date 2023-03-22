Think tanks, top CEOs discuss path to $5 tn economy1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Mumbai: The Mint India Investment Summit saw a gathering of India Inc’s think tank from policy makers to industry heads
Mumbai: The Mint India Investment Summit saw a gathering of India Inc’s think tank from policy makers to industry heads. The sector agnostic event had Parth Jindal-managing director (MD) for JSW Paints and JSW Cement detail out how he plans to invest in India’a future be it the core businesses or sports to SIDBI’s chairman and managing director (CMD) Sivasubramanian Ramann chalking out the initiatives of the government in boosting medium and small scale enterprises.
