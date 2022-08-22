Third Eye Distillery takes controlling stake in Svami2 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 01:48 AM IST
- The founders will continue to run the company but the investment will help drive the business objectives
NEW DELHI : Third Eye Distillery Holdings, the makers of Indian gin Stranger & Sons, has acquired a controlling stake in craft tonics and mixers brand Svami, owned by Foxtrot Beverages Private Limited. Third Eye co-founder Vidur Gupta said the acquisition has been done at a valuation of ₹100 crore and the company has taken 51% stake in the firm.