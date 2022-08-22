Third Eye Distillery takes controlling stake in Svami

Aneesh Bhasin, co-founder of Svami said, “Eventually, Third Eye wants to be a house of brands and India so far has not had a ‘contemporary’ house of brands. We are excited that it is happening now." The founders will continue to run the company but the investment will help drive the business objectives. Set up in 2015, Svami products are available in general trade in major metros and cities. In modern trade they are present at Nature’s basket, Food Hall and 24x7, among others. The company also exports to Hong Kong, Singapore, Maldives and Mauritius. Last year, LVMH-owned Moët Hennessy tied up with Svami to create limited-edition drink mixers.