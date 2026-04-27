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Beyond the brew: Third Wave, Barista, Starbucks bet on desserts, diners, new experiences to lift margins

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
3 min read27 Apr 2026, 03:41 PM IST
Coffee consumption is becoming more embedded in daily routines, spanning convenience, work and social occasions,
Coffee consumption is becoming more embedded in daily routines, spanning convenience, work and social occasions,
Summary

Café operators are expanding food menus and exploring experiential formats to boost engagement and margins amid profitability pressures, but execution complexity remains a challenge.

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BENGALURU: India’s café chains are moving beyond traditional coffee-led formats and experimenting with dessert-focused concepts, hybrid cafés and experience-led stores to drive higher engagement and spending.

BENGALURU: India’s café chains are moving beyond traditional coffee-led formats and experimenting with dessert-focused concepts, hybrid cafés and experience-led stores to drive higher engagement and spending.

Last week, Westbridge Capital-backed Third Wave Coffee launched “Third Rush” at four of its outlets in Bengaluru, branding and positioning desserts as a standalone experience aimed at enhancing late-evening socializing.

Last week, Westbridge Capital-backed Third Wave Coffee launched “Third Rush” at four of its outlets in Bengaluru, branding and positioning desserts as a standalone experience aimed at enhancing late-evening socializing.

“We see desserts evolving into a strategic lever that supports higher engagement and ticket size,” Rajat Luthra, chief executive officer (CEO) of Third Wave Coffee, told Mint.

Also Read | Millennials, Gen Z: Your childhood icons are now selling biscuits and coffee.

Barista Coffee recently started diner-style outlets that offer a more expansive set of meal items like burgers and pastas and hybrid cafés that serve coffee and food items, while Tata Starbucks already has desserts as part of its food menu and is expanding a mix of neighbourhood stores and more immersive Reserve formats.

These formats are becoming more specialized. Dessert-led menus and artisanal bakery tie-ups are helping chains move beyond beverages into full-stack consumption. Under the Third Rush brand, varieties of tres-leches cakes, mousses, ice-creams, gelato and pastries are on offer.

Premium formats such as Reserve cafés from Starbucks emphasize coffee origin stories, brewing techniques and curated menus, while hybrid outlets are designed to function across breakfast, work and evening social occasions.

Newer entrants are widening the definition of a café even further. Abhijeet Anand, founder of Nexus Venture Partners-backed Abcoffee, pointed to a strategy that extends beyond physical stores into events, fitness communities and weddings.

“We engage consumers across multiple touchpoints including tie-ups with marathons, run clubs, and weddings,” Anand said, outlining a multi-channel engagement strategy.

These off-site formats are emerging as parallel channels for customer acquisition. Anand noted that such initiatives also function as “funnel creators,” allowing brands to tap into existing communities without significantly increasing marketing spends.

Pressure on profitability

This comes as profitability pressure for major coffee chains mounts. Tata Starbucks’ net loss widened 65% to 135.7 crore in FY25, while revenue grew marginally to 1,277 crore. New-store openings slowed to 58 in FY25 from 95 the year before.

Third Wave Coffee’s FY25 loss stood at 94 crore while revenue grew to 285 crore. Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters managed to cut losses nominally to 50 crore during the year, while revenue grew by 50%.

“There is growing pressure on profitability, with less room to spend aggressively on customer acquisition,” said Anand Ramanathan, a partner at Deloitte.

Consumer expectations are evolving.

“You can’t just serve coffee and bad food,” Ramanathan said, highlighting the growing importance of quality food and experiences alongside beverages.

Also Read | Coffee packs to clearly show chicory percentage: FSSAI mandate begins 1 July

Moreover, coffee consumption itself is becoming more embedded in daily routines, spanning convenience, work and social occasions, increasing the need for formats that cater to multiple use-cases within the same brand ecosystem.

“What was once a more occasion-led category is now far more integrated into everyday routines—whether that is a quick on-the-go cup, a work meeting or a more immersive and social experience,” said Tata Starbucks’ chief operating officer Adrit Mishra.

In this environment, performance metrics are also shifting. Revenue per square foot, average bill value and repeat visits are becoming more critical indicators than store expansion alone, according to Deloitte’s Ramanathan.

Sustainable growth

The effectiveness of these new formats will depend on their ability to deliver consistent returns, rather than short-term engagement. Food and adjacent categories are already playing a larger role in the revenue mix, with the potential to contribute more than core coffee sales over time, according to Ramanathan.

Chains are responding by broadening their offerings. Barista’s expanded menu and hybrid formats are designed to increase overall spending and capture multiple consumption occasions throughout the day.

“We are using multiple agile formats from compact cafés to diner and hybrid models allowing us to optimize capex, rentals and throughput based on the location. On the operations side, we’re driving efficiency through standardized processes, centralized sourcing and tighter cost controls,” said Rajat Agrawal, CEO of Barista Coffee.

Premiumization is another avenue. At Tata Starbucks, Reserve formats are driving “longer dwell times and a greater willingness to explore,” indicating a segment of consumers willing to pay more for differentiated experiences, according to Mishra.

Also Read | From chapatis to cold coffee, protein is showing up everywhere

The first Starbucks Reserve store in India opened at Fort Mumbai in October 2022. The Gurgaon outlet opened in November 2025, and the third one is set to open in New Delhi’s Connaught Place on 29 April.

However, scaling up these models introduces operational complexity and higher costs. Experience-led formats require consistent execution and must translate into repeat behaviour, particularly in a price-sensitive market. Ramanathan sees this as a structural evolution.

“We’ve reached the second phase of cafés. Stores now need to start becoming cash cows and not necessarily just expand,” he said.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology,Read more

with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsBeyond the brew: Third Wave, Barista, Starbucks bet on desserts, diners, new experiences to lift margins

Beyond the brew: Third Wave, Barista, Starbucks bet on desserts, diners, new experiences to lift margins

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
3 min read27 Apr 2026, 03:41 PM IST
Coffee consumption is becoming more embedded in daily routines, spanning convenience, work and social occasions,
Coffee consumption is becoming more embedded in daily routines, spanning convenience, work and social occasions,
Summary

Café operators are expanding food menus and exploring experiential formats to boost engagement and margins amid profitability pressures, but execution complexity remains a challenge.

Gift this article

BENGALURU: India’s café chains are moving beyond traditional coffee-led formats and experimenting with dessert-focused concepts, hybrid cafés and experience-led stores to drive higher engagement and spending.

BENGALURU: India’s café chains are moving beyond traditional coffee-led formats and experimenting with dessert-focused concepts, hybrid cafés and experience-led stores to drive higher engagement and spending.

Last week, Westbridge Capital-backed Third Wave Coffee launched “Third Rush” at four of its outlets in Bengaluru, branding and positioning desserts as a standalone experience aimed at enhancing late-evening socializing.

Last week, Westbridge Capital-backed Third Wave Coffee launched “Third Rush” at four of its outlets in Bengaluru, branding and positioning desserts as a standalone experience aimed at enhancing late-evening socializing.

“We see desserts evolving into a strategic lever that supports higher engagement and ticket size,” Rajat Luthra, chief executive officer (CEO) of Third Wave Coffee, told Mint.

Also Read | Millennials, Gen Z: Your childhood icons are now selling biscuits and coffee.

Barista Coffee recently started diner-style outlets that offer a more expansive set of meal items like burgers and pastas and hybrid cafés that serve coffee and food items, while Tata Starbucks already has desserts as part of its food menu and is expanding a mix of neighbourhood stores and more immersive Reserve formats.

These formats are becoming more specialized. Dessert-led menus and artisanal bakery tie-ups are helping chains move beyond beverages into full-stack consumption. Under the Third Rush brand, varieties of tres-leches cakes, mousses, ice-creams, gelato and pastries are on offer.

Premium formats such as Reserve cafés from Starbucks emphasize coffee origin stories, brewing techniques and curated menus, while hybrid outlets are designed to function across breakfast, work and evening social occasions.

Newer entrants are widening the definition of a café even further. Abhijeet Anand, founder of Nexus Venture Partners-backed Abcoffee, pointed to a strategy that extends beyond physical stores into events, fitness communities and weddings.

“We engage consumers across multiple touchpoints including tie-ups with marathons, run clubs, and weddings,” Anand said, outlining a multi-channel engagement strategy.

These off-site formats are emerging as parallel channels for customer acquisition. Anand noted that such initiatives also function as “funnel creators,” allowing brands to tap into existing communities without significantly increasing marketing spends.

Pressure on profitability

This comes as profitability pressure for major coffee chains mounts. Tata Starbucks’ net loss widened 65% to 135.7 crore in FY25, while revenue grew marginally to 1,277 crore. New-store openings slowed to 58 in FY25 from 95 the year before.

Third Wave Coffee’s FY25 loss stood at 94 crore while revenue grew to 285 crore. Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters managed to cut losses nominally to 50 crore during the year, while revenue grew by 50%.

“There is growing pressure on profitability, with less room to spend aggressively on customer acquisition,” said Anand Ramanathan, a partner at Deloitte.

Consumer expectations are evolving.

“You can’t just serve coffee and bad food,” Ramanathan said, highlighting the growing importance of quality food and experiences alongside beverages.

Also Read | Coffee packs to clearly show chicory percentage: FSSAI mandate begins 1 July

Moreover, coffee consumption itself is becoming more embedded in daily routines, spanning convenience, work and social occasions, increasing the need for formats that cater to multiple use-cases within the same brand ecosystem.

“What was once a more occasion-led category is now far more integrated into everyday routines—whether that is a quick on-the-go cup, a work meeting or a more immersive and social experience,” said Tata Starbucks’ chief operating officer Adrit Mishra.

In this environment, performance metrics are also shifting. Revenue per square foot, average bill value and repeat visits are becoming more critical indicators than store expansion alone, according to Deloitte’s Ramanathan.

Sustainable growth

The effectiveness of these new formats will depend on their ability to deliver consistent returns, rather than short-term engagement. Food and adjacent categories are already playing a larger role in the revenue mix, with the potential to contribute more than core coffee sales over time, according to Ramanathan.

Chains are responding by broadening their offerings. Barista’s expanded menu and hybrid formats are designed to increase overall spending and capture multiple consumption occasions throughout the day.

“We are using multiple agile formats from compact cafés to diner and hybrid models allowing us to optimize capex, rentals and throughput based on the location. On the operations side, we’re driving efficiency through standardized processes, centralized sourcing and tighter cost controls,” said Rajat Agrawal, CEO of Barista Coffee.

Premiumization is another avenue. At Tata Starbucks, Reserve formats are driving “longer dwell times and a greater willingness to explore,” indicating a segment of consumers willing to pay more for differentiated experiences, according to Mishra.

Also Read | From chapatis to cold coffee, protein is showing up everywhere

The first Starbucks Reserve store in India opened at Fort Mumbai in October 2022. The Gurgaon outlet opened in November 2025, and the third one is set to open in New Delhi’s Connaught Place on 29 April.

However, scaling up these models introduces operational complexity and higher costs. Experience-led formats require consistent execution and must translate into repeat behaviour, particularly in a price-sensitive market. Ramanathan sees this as a structural evolution.

“We’ve reached the second phase of cafés. Stores now need to start becoming cash cows and not necessarily just expand,” he said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology,Read more

with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsBeyond the brew: Third Wave, Barista, Starbucks bet on desserts, diners, new experiences to lift margins
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