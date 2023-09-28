Third Wave Coffee raises $35 million in Series C round

MUMBAI: The quick-service coffee and food brand Third Wave Coffee has raised $35 million in a Series C funding round led by Creaegis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The round also saw participation from existing investors including WestBridge Capital and angel investors.

The company will utilise the capital for country-wide expansion, bolstering its supply chain, enhancing capabilities, and investments in technology, it said.

“We are thrilled to have Creaegis lead our Series C fundraise with participation from our existing investor Westbridge Capital and angel investors like Sujeet Kumar," said Sushant Goel, co-founder and CEO, Third Wave Coffee.

"We believe that the coffee-first QSR industry is one of the fastest-growing consumer categories in the country. We have grown 5x through the last year and strategically expanded our footprint across the nation. Going forward, we will continue to double down on technology and product innovation to deliver a superior cafe experience across the country," added Goel.

Founded by Goel, Ayush Bathwal and Anirudh Sharma in 2017, the company has already expanded to 100+ stores.

“Third Wave Coffee is emerging as one of India’s most loved brands, answering to the country’s aspirations. We are excited to support the management team in their next phase of growth, using a digital-first approach to build an iconic Indian company," said Creaegis managing partner and CEO Prakash Parthasarathy, and partner Nitish Bandi, in a statement.

In May last year, WestBridge Capital led a $21 million Series B investment in the company along with participation from marque angel investors.

Sandeep Singhal, managing partner, WestBridge Capital, added, "We have been quite impressed with the tremendous traction and customer love that Third Wave Coffee has generated across major cities in India. We are excited to strengthen our partnership with the company and work towards scaling both the footprint and customer experience manifold."

Third Wave Coffee is present across major Indian cities, including Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune, Hyderabad, Noida, Coonoor and Chandigarh. The brand has a network of over 100 cafes.

