NEW DELHI: Listings of Swedish retailer IKEA ’s goods have made their way to marketplaces and third-party sites in India without the retailer having any formal partnerships with such platforms or businesses as it sells online only in select cities through its own e-commerce platform.

The growing popularity of the brand and tremendous consumer demand has prompted marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart to peddle a range of Ikea products through third party sellers. The retailer's storage containers, pot and pans and clocks, among others, are also present on independent e-retail sites such as Home Brigade.

IKEA, which operates two stores in India and enables online deliveries in select cities, said its model does not encourage such businesses. In several cases the retailer's products are being offered at a higher cost, which is not aligned to the country's legal metrology regulations.

“India is a large country of entrepreneurs and it is next to impossible to address the range of business models where businesses find it advantageous to sell IKEA products online due to high demand and love for these across Indian cities. Having said that, our model does not encourage or support such businesses," said Kavitha Rao, country commercial manager, IKEA India.

"We can see that a lot of the platforms and sellers with their own websites are offering the IKEA range at prohibitively high prices, often even higher than the maximum retail price on products, which is not aligned to legal metrology regulations to protect Indian consumers. We would only encourage consumers to be more aware," she said.

IKEA has been firming up plans for a retail expansion in India for years now. Its foreign direct investment proposal to open mono-brand stores in India secured government approval in 2013.

Since then the retailer has opened two standalone stores, one each in Hyderabad and Navi Mumbai. In addition, IKEA delivers online orders to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara.

The retailer sells thousands of products in its stores including kitchen items, kids' furniture, mattresses, rugs, beds, lights, chairs, bookshelves etc.

“We present our range in the physical and digital formats to account for people’s life at home...and address the pain points of everyday life with our product range and smart solutions, Rao said. "This is not possible through third party platforms and other sites. We today, do not have a partnership with any of these platforms or businesses."

India’s consumer market has shifted, with a sudden boom in online retail and proliferation of smaller platforms that sell niche products.

For instance, Bengaluru-based Home Brigade website, that calls itself an online marketplace for delivering trendy home products from popular brands, offers IKEA branded products such as a grill pan, bed-spreads, Ikea Mojlighet cushion etc. It is unclear how Home Brigade sources these goods. In an email response to queries from Mint, Home Brigade said, “after a great deal of careful consideration, we are in process of closing e-commerce operations of our company’s website."

Its team did not provide any specific information on IKEA to Mint.

An Amazon spokesperson said it functions as a marketplace that enables third party sellers to sell products of their choice to customers in accordance with applicable laws. Amazon too hosts seller listings of IKEA branded products such as pans, clocks, door mats, lamps storage containers etc. “We do not require sellers to prove brand authorization and sellers are free to source their products at their discretion, as long as the products are genuine," said an Amazon India spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that product information, including importer details, as applicable, that is provided by sellers are displayed to customers on the marketplace. “We require sellers to list products in accordance with applicable law, including providing product information mandated under law. The price of products on the marketplace are decided by the sellers independent of the marketplace. We require sellers to adhere to all applicable laws including MRP laws while listing products on Amazon.in. In the event of any MRP violation notified to the marketplace, we take appropriate action as per our polices."

Legal experts said a trader is prohibited from selling fakes online, but re-sellers or importers can sell as long as products are nor “misrepresented".

“The doctrine of first sale, which means that once a sale takes place to a certain person, the IP rights in the same go away and that person is free to sell it and use it the way he wants. But he cannot misrepresent it," said Siddharth Mahajan, partner at law firm Athena Legal.

Price disparity on these portals, said Mahajan, could be linked to sellers either evading customs in case of imports or those capitalising on limited availability of IKEA products in the market by offering goods at higher prices.

IKEA's Rao said, "in the cities where we have a presence, we offer our products and services at transparent prices published on the website. We do work together with service providers as Indian consumers have a high need for services both on the last mile delivery as well as assembly and installation."

