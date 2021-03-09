Third-party sellers hawk popular IKEA products online

The spokesperson added that product information, including importer details, as applicable, that is provided by sellers are displayed to customers on the marketplace. “We require sellers to list products in accordance with applicable law, including providing product information mandated under law. The price of products on the marketplace are decided by the sellers independent of the marketplace. We require sellers to adhere to all applicable laws including MRP laws while listing products on Amazon.in. In the event of any MRP violation notified to the marketplace, we take appropriate action as per our polices."