Budget carrier SpiceJet has introduced mid-air cab bookings for its passengers. So now passengers will be able to book cabs for airport transfer during their flight, using the airline’s in-flight entertainment platform SpiceScreen.

“Tired of cab bookings always cancelling on you? We have a solution for that. Have your cab ready upon arrival with Mid-Air Cab bookings with #SpiceJet! Book on http://spicejet.com or download the app now," the airline tweeted.

Tired of cab bookings always cancelling on you?😪

We have a solution for that. Have your cab ready upon arrival with Mid-Air Cab bookings with #SpiceJet! 😍🤩



Book on https://t.co/PykmFjYcix or download the app now. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/u9MnErPdXf — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) October 14, 2021

The service is available in select cities only. In the first phase, the new service was available to passengers arriving at the Delhi airport. The airline will further extend the service to all major airports, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Pune in a phased-manner.

Steps to book a confirmed cab on your flight

Connect to SpiceScreen on your mobile device

Go to the CAB section on the homepage

Enter your mobile number and confirm your cab

Once the customer's details are submitted, the cab booking is 100% confirmed.

SpiceJet passengers can book their cabs with the lowest fares with up to a 10% discount.

No cancellation fee will be levied if the cab is not boarded.

No waiting in the queue to board the cab.

Closest pick up point from the exit gate

Cab fares are fixed as per kilometres.

Fares can be checked on the booking page.

Cab Type: Sedan

