“Introducing special offers for travellers flying from Bengaluru to different destinations across the country! Now experience the ultimate ease of travel when flying from Bengaluru. Fly to any of these cities (Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi, Varanasi, Kolkata, Lucknow & Pune) from Bengaluru and get exciting benefits such as Free web check-in, Free Seat selection* and a Complimentary Meal (includes one sandwich and one beverage) * on-board," the budget carrier mentioned on its site.
GoFirst latest offer is valid for booking and travel till 10th January 2022 only!
“The complimentary meal and seat will be non-transferable. There will be no refund against the complimentary meal and seats. The complimentary meal and seat is non-transferable in the event of cancellation or rescheduling of the flight either by the passenger or by the airline," the carrier mentioned on its website.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!