OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  This airline is offering ‘free seats and meals’ on select flights from Bengaluru
Listen to this article

GoFirst is offering ‘free seats & meals’ on select flights from Bengaluru, Well, if you have some travel plans, you can check out the offer on thecompany's website.

“What's better? An awesome trip or free seats & meals? Well, BOTH! Irresistible offers on select flights from #Bengaluru," GoFirst tweeted.

 

“Introducing special offers for travellers flying from Bengaluru to different destinations across the country! Now experience the ultimate ease of travel when flying from Bengaluru. Fly to any of these cities (Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi, Varanasi, Kolkata, Lucknow & Pune) from Bengaluru and get exciting benefits such as Free web check-in, Free Seat selection* and a Complimentary Meal (includes one sandwich and one beverage) * on-board," the budget carrier mentioned on its site.

GoFirst free meals & seats offer 

G8 401 Bengaluru to Ranchi

G8 385 Bengaluru to Mumbai

MINT PREMIUM See All

G8 405 Bengaluru to Varanasi

G8 791 Bengaluru to Kolkata

G8 808 Bengaluru to Lucknow

G8 292 Bengaluru to Pune

G8 116 Bengaluru to Delhi

GoFirst latest offer is valid for booking and travel till 10th January 2022 only!

“The complimentary meal and seat will be non-transferable. There will be no refund against the complimentary meal and seats. The complimentary meal and seat is non-transferable in the event of cancellation or rescheduling of the flight either by the passenger or by the airline," the carrier mentioned on its website.

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout