This airline is offering 'free seats and meals' on select flights from Bengaluru
‘Introducing special offers for travellers flying from Bengaluru to different destinations across the country!’ the airline tweeted
GoFirst is offering ‘free seats & meals’ on select flights from Bengaluru, Well, if you have some travel plans, you can check out the offer on thecompany's website.
“What's better? An awesome trip or free seats & meals? Well, BOTH! Irresistible offers on select flights from #Bengaluru," GoFirst tweeted.
“Introducing special offers for travellers flying from Bengaluru to different destinations across the country! Now experience the ultimate ease of travel when flying from Bengaluru. Fly to any of these cities (Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi, Varanasi, Kolkata, Lucknow & Pune) from Bengaluru and get exciting benefits such as Free web check-in, Free Seat selection* and a Complimentary Meal (includes one sandwich and one beverage) * on-board," the budget carrier mentioned on its site.
GoFirst free meals & seats offer
G8 401 Bengaluru to Ranchi
G8 385 Bengaluru to Mumbai
G8 405 Bengaluru to Varanasi
G8 791 Bengaluru to Kolkata
G8 808 Bengaluru to Lucknow
G8 292 Bengaluru to Pune
G8 116 Bengaluru to Delhi
GoFirst latest offer is valid for booking and travel till 10th January 2022 only!
“The complimentary meal and seat will be non-transferable. There will be no refund against the complimentary meal and seats. The complimentary meal and seat is non-transferable in the event of cancellation or rescheduling of the flight either by the passenger or by the airline," the carrier mentioned on its website.
