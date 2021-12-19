Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This airline is offering 'free seats and meals' on select flights from Bengaluru

This airline is offering ‘free seats and meals’ on select flights from Bengaluru

Picture for representation. This airline is offering free seats and meals on select flights from Bengaluru.
1 min read . 01:34 PM IST Livemint

‘Introducing special offers for travellers flying from Bengaluru to different destinations across the country!’ the airline tweeted

GoFirst is offering ‘free seats & meals’ on select flights from Bengaluru, Well, if you have some travel plans, you can check out the offer on thecompany's website.

“What's better? An awesome trip or free seats & meals? Well, BOTH! Irresistible offers on select flights from #Bengaluru," GoFirst tweeted.

“Introducing special offers for travellers flying from Bengaluru to different destinations across the country! Now experience the ultimate ease of travel when flying from Bengaluru. Fly to any of these cities (Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi, Varanasi, Kolkata, Lucknow & Pune) from Bengaluru and get exciting benefits such as Free web check-in, Free Seat selection* and a Complimentary Meal (includes one sandwich and one beverage) * on-board," the budget carrier mentioned on its site.

GoFirst free meals & seats offer 

G8 401 Bengaluru to Ranchi

G8 385 Bengaluru to Mumbai

G8 405 Bengaluru to Varanasi

G8 791 Bengaluru to Kolkata

G8 808 Bengaluru to Lucknow

G8 292 Bengaluru to Pune

G8 116 Bengaluru to Delhi

GoFirst latest offer is valid for booking and travel till 10th January 2022 only!

“The complimentary meal and seat will be non-transferable. There will be no refund against the complimentary meal and seats. The complimentary meal and seat is non-transferable in the event of cancellation or rescheduling of the flight either by the passenger or by the airline," the carrier mentioned on its website.

 

 

