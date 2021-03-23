Citigroup Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser has barred internal video calls on Fridays and encouraged vacations in an effort to combat workplace malaise brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fraser, who replaced Michael Corbat earlier this year, said the final day of the working week shall be known as “Zoom-Free Fridays," according to an internal memorandum obtained by Bloomberg. She also designated May 28 as a firmwide holiday to be known as “Citi Reset Day."

Staff at Citi, one of the world’s biggest lenders, are also encouraged to avoid scheduling meetings outside of what were normal working hours before the outbreak of Covid-19 kept most of its workers home, according to the memo.

“I know, from your feedback and my own experience, the blurring of lines between home and work and the relentlessness of the pandemic workday have taken a toll on our well-being," Fraser wrote in the memo. “It’s simply not sustainable."

The world’s biggest corporations are trying to adapt to workers’ shifting priorities as lockdowns triggered by the pandemic continue to grind on. Ford Motor Co. told 30,000 employees this month they can work from home even once the pandemic is over. Others are trying to bring more people back to the office, including summer interns, after finding it harder to instill corporate culture via video calls.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

