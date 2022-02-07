E-commerce platform Meesho on Monday announced that it will permanently allow all its employees to work from home, office or any location of their choice. This is applicable for over 1,700 employees currently working for the company.

"We have studied multiple future work models to arrive at this novel boundaryless approach. In the future, this will also give talent across the globe an opportunity to build for Bharat with Meesho," Meesho Chief Human Resources Officer Ashish Kumar Singh said in a statement. The company will be headquartered in Bengaluru and will look to set up remote offices across the country based on talent demand and density.

Further, the company has announced that it will be introducing initiatives like trips to attend quarterly summits and an annual workation in locations like Goa.

"To support working parents, Meesho will sponsor day-care facilities for employees with children below six years of age. This can also be availed during official travels to Meesho's head office in Bengaluru," the statement said.

