This software firm to hire 9,000 new employees from India in FY23 to meet business demand2 min read . 08:45 PM IST
[24]7.ai is planning to hire 9,000 employees in 2022-23, across India to meet increasing demand for business from the country
With an intention to tap into the talent from Tier II and III cities, with 'work from anywhere options', global customer service software and services company [24]7.ai on Tuesday informed that the company is planning to hire around 9,000 new employees from all over India.
"The company is hiring across voice and chat processes to serve its international client base, by adding 9,000 new hires to its workforce, over FY23, [24]7.ai," the company said in a statement.
"India has a well-recognized talent pool that we as pioneers in the industry have groomed over the years. We stay strongly invested in our people and nurture freshers to grow them into leaders. This is one of the key reasons that our attrition rates have consistently remained much lower than the industry. We also remain deeply committed in our quest to increase diversity in our workforce," [24]7.ai SVP and HRD Head, India and Americas, Nina Nair said.
Even last year, the company hired 5,000 people from India to meet the surge in demand for its business.
[24]7.ai aims to provide personalised and satisfying customer experiences that can be achieved by redefining artificial intelligence, human insight and deep vertical expertise. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology of the company makes the transactions between businesses and consumer simple.
The company recently received the "BPO of the Year" award at the CCW Excellence Awards in Las Vegas. The award was presented to the company by Customer Contact Week, the largest customer event in the world.
Aside from the award, [24]7.ai announced a significant expansion into the contact center as a service (CCaaS) market. [24]7. ai's ready-made CCaaS platform combines tried-and-true features and functions with new capabilities like a new agent workspace for voice and video conversations and intelligent routing for voice and digital agents - all built by agents for agents.