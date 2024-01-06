Gone in 2 minutes: THIS startup laid off entire workforce; Here's what CEO said in Google Meet call
THIS company fired its 200-workforce, including full-time, and part-time workers and contractors, over a “two-minute” Google Meet call.
Frontdesk, a proptech startup that managed over 1,000 furnished apartments across the US, laid off its entire 200-person workforce on Tuesday. Reason? Their attempts to raise more capital had failed, sources were quoted by TechCrunch as saying.
