Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Gone in 2 minutes: THIS startup laid off entire workforce; Here's what CEO said in Google Meet call

Gone in 2 minutes: THIS startup laid off entire workforce; Here's what CEO said in Google Meet call

Livemint

THIS company fired its 200-workforce, including full-time, and part-time workers and contractors, over a “two-minute” Google Meet call.

The layoffs included full-time, and part-time workers and contractors.

Frontdesk, a proptech startup that managed over 1,000 furnished apartments across the US, laid off its entire 200-person workforce on Tuesday. Reason? Their attempts to raise more capital had failed, sources were quoted by TechCrunch as saying.

ALSO READ: Layoffs in 2023: Paytm's parent company, One97 Communication, hands over pink slip to over 1000 employees

Frontdesk CEO Jesse DePinto had reportedly fired all the employees on Tuesday afternoon during “a two-minute Google Meet call". According to one employee who had attended the virtual meeting shared details of the meeting with TechCrunch.

ALSO READ: Tech layoffs 2024: Xerox announces a reduction inworkforce by 15%. Here is why

According to the report, Frontdesk CEO Jesse DePinto told employees that the company would be filing for a state receivership, an alternative to bankruptcy, sources said.

The company has not yet responded to a request for comment. Upon calling the number on Frontdesk’s website, a recording says: "Currently, Frontdesk is unavailable. If you have a reservation, please seek alternative accommodations and expect to be contacted within the next two weeks," TechCrunch reported.

ALSO READ: Google CEO Sundar Pichai opens up on company's biggest layoff in 25 years: ‘We could have done differently’

The layoffs, which included full-time, and part-time workers and contractors, came seven months after the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based startup acquired smaller rival Zencity.

Frontdesk was founded in 2017. It had raised about $26 million from investors such as JetBlue Ventures, Veritas Investments and Sand Hill Angels, according to Crunchbase.

ALSO READ: Over 100 Indian startups laid off more than 15,000 staff this year: Report

The report added that Frontdesk went out for a bridge round, attempting to sell investors on a new plan of doing full building management. However, the plan didn’t work out and the company couldn’t keep operating.

"The company was not only not able to make rent on a number of properties but had 'little to no communication with' the reportedly infuriated landlords," sources said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.