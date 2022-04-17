This gaming startup expects to generate over 1 lakh jobs. Check details here

Rathore said that Winzo plans to double direct headcount in the company to 300 in the next one-and-a-half years as the platform is venturing into Web 3.0 which will be based on blockchain technology. "We want to collaborate with society to build something for the world instead of directly hiring people. India has become the epicentre of gaming on the global grid by virtue of the quantum of time that is being spent on the games," Rathore said.