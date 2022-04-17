This gaming startup expects to generate over 1 lakh jobs. Check details here

This gaming startup expects to generate over 1 lakh jobs. Check details here2 min read . 12:46 PM IST
- The government has recognised the animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) sector as one of the potential segments for job creation
Social gaming and interactive entertainment platform Winzo has announced that it expects its gaming ecosystem to create more than 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs over the next one year, according to news agency PTI report.
Saumya Singh Rathore, Winzo co-founder told PTI, that with growth in the number of games, the company is engaging housewives, teachers and influencers for various assignments paid on a work basis and the number is expected to grow in coming years.
"Two years ago, Winzo was working with 25,000 micro influencers who were earning approximately ₹30,000-40,000 a month. As of date that number has grown to 1 lakh influencers who are earning ₹75,000 to ₹1 lakh on an average per month. We expect the numbers to double, that is to become 2 lakh within the next one year and their payout is also expected to increase 2-2.5 times," Rathore said.
Additionally, Rathore has said that some of the influencers who grew with Winzo and have now garnered over 10 lakh subscribers earn anywhere between ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh a month.
Winzo provides games in over 12 languages, including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, and Bhojpuri claims to have over 8 crore registered users. Rathore said that the platform has roped in translators who work with it on a project basis. She said that with growth in the number of games, the demand for translators is also growing on its platforms.
"Two years ago Winzo was engaging with 300-400 translators. The number has now grown to be 7,000 translators across the country with Winzo adding 5 more languages and taking the number of languages to 12. We are expecting the number of translators to go up by at least 1.5 to 2 times in the next year or so. The translators earn ₹35,000-50,000 on an average every month," Rathore said.
The government has recognised the animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) sector as one of the potential segments for job creation. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has set up AVGC promotion task force to realise the potential of the segment which is proposed to submit the first action plan in three months.
Rathore said that Winzo plans to double direct headcount in the company to 300 in the next one-and-a-half years as the platform is venturing into Web 3.0 which will be based on blockchain technology. "We want to collaborate with society to build something for the world instead of directly hiring people. India has become the epicentre of gaming on the global grid by virtue of the quantum of time that is being spent on the games," Rathore said.
(With inputs from agencies)