‘This Has Been Going on for Years.’ Inside Boeing’s Manufacturing Mess.
Sharon Terlep , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 13 Jan 2024, 04:17 PM IST
SummaryOutsourcing worried engineers and sparked battles over quality before a door plug blew out on an Alaska Airlines plane midflight.
Long before the harrowing Alaska Airlines blowout on Jan. 5, there were concerns within Boeing about the way the aerospace giant was building its planes. Boeing, like so many other American manufacturers, was outsourcing more and more of the components that went into its complex machines.
