This hedge fund made $700 million on GameStop
- Individual investors weren’t the only ones to make a lot of money on GameStop’s rally
Richard Mashaal and Brian Gonick started buying GameStop Corp. shares in September.
They aren’t Reddit day traders or Discord users. They are hedge-fund managers in New York. And when the stock surged from less than $10 a share to above $400 and the dust had settled, they were sitting on a profit of nearly $700 million, one of the great fortunes of the January market mania.
