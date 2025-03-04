Companies
This hotel chain doubles down on spiritual tourism, luxury & metro hubs
Varuni Khosla 4 min read 04 Mar 2025, 02:42 PM IST
SummaryWith 136 hotels in operation in India, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts plans to expand selectively, adding 16-20 properties this year. The company aims for double-digit growth this year
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
As India’s hospitality industry enters a high-growth phase, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts is charting its next expansion with premium business hubs, leisure destinations, and the rapidly growing spiritual tourism segment.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less