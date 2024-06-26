Nikesh Arora, CEO and Chairman of Palo Alto Networks, is the only Silicon Valley executive of Indian origin to be named one of the top 10 highest-paid CEOs in the United States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report released by C-Suite Comp, Arora was ranked number 10 among the highest-earning CEOs in the United States.

Two big names of Indian-American origin in Silicon Valley – Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella – did not make it to the list.

On Monday, C-Suite Comp released two lists of the highest-paid CEOs based on two metrics: "total compensation granted" in 2023 and "compensation actually paid."

Nikesh Arora, 56, was ranked number four on the list of "Highest earning CEOs in the US by total compensation granted in 2023" with earnings of $151.4 million and was on the 10th spot in the list of "Highest earning CEOs in the US by compensation actually paid in 2023" with an annual compensation of $266.4 million.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk topped the list with a staggering earnings of $1.4 billion in 2023.

A look at the highest paid CEOs in the US by "compensation actually paid" in 2023 – 1- Tesla's Elon Musk - $1.4 billion

2- Palantir Technologies' Alexander Karp - $1.1 billion

3- Broadcom's Hock Tan - $767.7 million

4- Coinbase Global's Brian Armstrong - $680.9 million

5- Oracle's Safra Catz - $304.1 million

6- Airbnb's Brian Chesky - $303.5 million

7- TPG's Jon Winkelried - $295.1 million

8- Trade Desk's Jeff Green - $291.7 million

9- Applovin's Adam Foroughi - $271.3 million

10- Palo Alto Networks' Nikesh Arora – $266.4 million

Nikesh Arora's track record Arora's stellar career includes stints at Google and SoftBank Group. In 2018, he became the CEO of Palo Alto Networks.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University (now IIT-BHU) and an MBA from Northeastern University, and an MSc from Boston College.

He had completed his schooling at the Air Force Public School in Delhi.

