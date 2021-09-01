{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jaipur-based firm Verve Logic is giving an off to its employees to watch the release of the final season of popular Netflix show, ‘Money Heist’ (‘La casa de Papel’) which will release on September 3 on the OTT streaming platform. The CEO of the company in his message to employees on social media thanked them for putting their hard work in during the covid pandemic and said that it is okay to take a break every once in a while.

"Have Been Going Over the Love We have Received.! Yes it is real and we are absolutely happy to announce an off on 3rd September naming it to be "Netflix & Chill Holiday" on the release of final season of #MoneyHeist @NetflixIndia," Verve Logic announced in a tweet.

"Have Been Going Over the Love We have Received.! Yes it is real and we are absolutely happy to announce an off on 3rd September naming it to be "Netflix & Chill Holiday" on the release of final season of #MoneyHeist @NetflixIndia," Verve Logic announced in a tweet.

Verve Logic's CE Jain in a notification shared said, “We have taken this initiative not just to save an attack on our emails with false leaves, see mass bunks and numbers being switched off but because we know sometimes ‘Moments of Chill be the Best Pills for Energy at Work’.

The American streaming platform had announced that the final season of its popular Spanish language drama Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) will release in two parts of five episodes each on September 3 and December 3, respectively. In a blog, Monika Shergill, vice-president, content, Netflix India, had said that the country was big on international titles in 2020 and among others, Money Heist had featured on the Top 10 list for 170 days.

