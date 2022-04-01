This is how Axis Bank benefits from Citi deal, shares outlook positive ahead

Further, the acquired portfolio would lead to a rise in Axis Bank’s credit card customer base by ~31% with an additional 2.5 million cards, which will in turn bolster the Cards balance sheet position to be amongst the top 3 players in the Indian market. Moreover, the wealth and private banking portfolio will add great value to the Axis Burgundy business, further accelerating its growth ambitions in that segment. On an overall basis, the proposed transaction will add ~7% to the Bank’s deposit base (with ~12% increase in CASA) and ~4% increase in advances.