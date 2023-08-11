New Delhi: Cigarettes to packaged consumer goods conglomerate ITC Ltd on Friday said that a progressive policy environment coupled with favourable demographics has helped turn the spotlight on India.

“The progressive policy environment together with favourable demographics and India’s growing stature on the world stage, has led to heightened interest in leveraging India as a global hub for manufacturing, services and exports. Indeed, it is being widely acknowledged that this is India’s Moment," said ITC chairman Sanjiv Puri, while addressing shareholders at the conglomerate’s 112th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually.

India’s large and growing consuming market is expected to fuel higher growth, and estimates suggest that India’s middle class would cross 1 billion people by 2047, accounting for 61% of the population, up from about 31% today, he added.

Puri pointed to general optimism around the country’s progress at a time when global economies are facing recessionary threats. “What is remarkable is that such an outlook pervades at a time when the world is grappling with serious issues affecting growth across all major economies. In this environment of poly-crisis and uncertainty, India has emerged as a beacon of growth and will remain the fastest growing major economy in the world this year," Puri said.

Prudent fiscal and monetary policies, extensive reforms of the financial sector, together with stronger corporate balance sheets and better capacity utilisations augur well for higher levels of investment required to raise the growth trajectory, he added.

In FY23, ITC’s gross revenue stood at ₹69,480.89 crore, up 17.6% year-on-year. The company’s non-cigarette businesses now accounts for 67% of revenue and 28% of segment Ebitda or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Between FY17 and FY23, the turnover of the FMCG-others segment grew 1.8 times, while segment Ebitda margins expanded by 770 bps, the company said.

ITC owns a host of brands such as Aashirvaad atta, Bingo chips, Sunfeast cookies, B Natural drinks, and Classmate notebooks, among others.

Commenting on the company’s FMCG business, Puri said the consumer goods market represents an area of “immense potential", given the expected growth in per capita income, increasing consumer preference for trusted brands and value-added products, as well as accelerating digitalisation.

Innovation, brand investments, reach and digitalisation are driving premiumisation as well as penetration-led growth, he said, pointing to a trend being echoed by several FMCG companies that are seeing greater spends on premium products. The company’s portfolio of over 25 consumer brands in the FMCG businesses represents an annual consumer spend of ₹29,000 crore.

Over the past three years, ITC launched nearly 300 new products, including several premium products, leveraging the innovation capacity of ITC’s Life Sciences & Technology Centre.

While ITC has been working on becoming a “future tech" enterprise by using digital technologies, Industry 4.0, and advanced analytics across operations as part of the company’s ITC Next strategy, Puri said that the company’s ‘Mission DigiArc’ a next-generation smart digital architecture now encompasses 200 factories, 50 warehouses, nearly 3,000 distributors and 2.6 million retailers. This is helping ITC drive real-time, data-led intelligence across the extended enterprise. The digital-native Gen Z talent pool of ITC is at the forefront of this transformation.

Commenting on the recently announced demerger of the company’s hotels business, Puri said the reorganisation will sharpen ITC’s capital allocation, improve asset efficiency ratios, unlock value for its shareholders as well as enable leveraging of institutional synergies. “The continued interest of ITC in the new entity will provide long-term stability and instil a sense of assurance among partners, investors and employees while enabling the new entity to leverage ITC’s institutional strengths including the timeless goodwill, world-class brands and governance processes," he added. The proposed reorganisation will enable the business to operate as a pure-play hotel entity with a strong balance sheet and a healthy pipeline, especially as the tourism industry is set for growth.

Puri also flagged challenges such as the adverse impact of climate change, persisting inflation, supply chain disruptions, muted demand conditions in some major economies, and the impact of geopolitical dynamics.

"The climate crisis represents an existential threat and in the short term, the impact of El Nino remains a key monitorable. Further, despite moderating inflation, key commodity prices remain elevated and volatile, adding to the magnitude of external risks. In such an uncertain environment, the Indian economy demonstrated resilience, reporting robust growth while simultaneously unshackling its latent potential towards realising the vision of Amrit Kaal," he added.