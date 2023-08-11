This is India’s moment: ITC chief

Commenting on the recently announced demerger of the company’s hotels business, Puri said the reorganisation will sharpen ITC’s capital allocation, improve asset efficiency ratios, unlock value for its shareholders as well as enable leveraging of institutional synergies. “The continued interest of ITC in the new entity will provide long-term stability and instil a sense of assurance among partners, investors and employees while enabling the new entity to leverage ITC’s institutional strengths including the timeless goodwill, world-class brands and governance processes," he added. The proposed reorganisation will enable the business to operate as a pure-play hotel entity with a strong balance sheet and a healthy pipeline, especially as the tourism industry is set for growth.

